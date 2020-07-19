Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 710.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.55.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,035 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $109,327.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $78,483.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,689 shares of company stock worth $38,283,274. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

