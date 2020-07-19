Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,448.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,364.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

