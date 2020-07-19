iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stake Trimmed by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

