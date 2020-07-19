Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Raised by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $249,872,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,796 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,704,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after acquiring an additional 740,483 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.84 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

