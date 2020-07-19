Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 54,606.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,673 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.29% of Domino’s Pizza worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.86.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,675 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,930 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

