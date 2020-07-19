Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 54,606.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,673 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.29% of Domino’s Pizza worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.86.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,675 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,930 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
