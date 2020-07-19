Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $122,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 54.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

