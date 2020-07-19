J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $145.00 at UBS Group

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $99.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.37.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,560. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.