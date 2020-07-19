KeyCorp Increases J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $155.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $1,791,560 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.