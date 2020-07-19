Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,484 Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $1,031,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 133,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of O stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,484 Realty Income Corp
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,484 Realty Income Corp
Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson
Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson
MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc
Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc
Cardinal Capital Management Sells 231 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Cardinal Capital Management Sells 231 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report