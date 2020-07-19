Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,484 Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $1,031,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 133,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of O stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

