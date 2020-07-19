Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

