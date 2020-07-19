Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $4,348,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $240,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE:A opened at $94.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,441,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

