Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,769,885,000 after buying an additional 65,232 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,233.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

