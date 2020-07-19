Parallel Advisors LLC Has $38.09 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,232 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,731.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2,233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.