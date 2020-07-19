Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2,233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

