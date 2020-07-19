Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2,233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.