Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,731.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

