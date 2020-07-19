Monument Capital Management Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,731.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,233.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

