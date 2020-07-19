Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,917,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 126,468 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,484 Realty Income Corp
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,484 Realty Income Corp
Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson
Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson
MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc
Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc
Cardinal Capital Management Sells 231 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Cardinal Capital Management Sells 231 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report