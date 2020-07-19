Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,917,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 126,468 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

