Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $3,606,253.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,253,486.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.80, for a total transaction of $12,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,094,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,036 shares of company stock worth $85,490,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.27.

VRTX stock opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

