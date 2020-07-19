Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires 99 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

