Parallel Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kroger by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Shares of KR opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,059 shares of company stock worth $5,348,434. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

