Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,203 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $151,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,731.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,233.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

