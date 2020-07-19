Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,203 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $151,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,731.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,233.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.
AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
