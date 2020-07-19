Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 618 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average is $98.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

