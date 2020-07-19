State Street Corp Increases Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

State Street Corp raised its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $55,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2,170.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth $10,161,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.60. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

WPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.