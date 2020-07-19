Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 168 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $5,756,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,677.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $5,493,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $19,807,188.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $196.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.20 and its 200 day moving average is $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $204.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

