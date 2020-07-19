Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 21,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.11. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Schlumberger from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

