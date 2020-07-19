Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,314 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.1% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.