Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 97,843 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $6,338,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,351,859 shares in the company, valued at $285,774,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 62,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $7,864,051.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $130.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 192.07 and a beta of 1.10. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $138.47.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

