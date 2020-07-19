Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $87,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $216.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $220.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

