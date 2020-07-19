Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $33.05 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,988 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

IGSB opened at $54.86 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.