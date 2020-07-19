Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 303.7% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 43,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 300.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 48,139 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 290.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 66,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

ET stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.