Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Fortive were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fortive by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fortive by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

