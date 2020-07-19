Trust Co. of Vermont Has $242,000 Stock Position in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned about 0.05% of Dorchester Minerals worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 185,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 696,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $153,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 63.19%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.