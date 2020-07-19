Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 483 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $172.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average is $153.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

