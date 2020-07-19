PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 10,034 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,007,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 968.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Evercore ISI lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $722.20.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total value of $636,173.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $867.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $809.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $754.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $878.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

