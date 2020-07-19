Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,599 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $135.14 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day moving average of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

