Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

