Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Davita by 178.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Davita during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Davita by 257.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Davita during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.43. Davita Inc has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.38.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

