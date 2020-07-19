Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.0% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.23. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

