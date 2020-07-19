Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

CL opened at $75.20 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

