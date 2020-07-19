Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

CL opened at $75.20 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in Fortive Corp
Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in Fortive Corp
Trust Co. of Vermont Has $242,000 Stock Position in Dorchester Minerals LP
Trust Co. of Vermont Has $242,000 Stock Position in Dorchester Minerals LP
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 483 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 483 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 10,034 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 10,034 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Shares Sold by PGGM Investments
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Shares Sold by PGGM Investments
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report