Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 553.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,052 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $13,970,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

