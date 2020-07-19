PGGM Investments Boosts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

PGGM Investments raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Visa were worth $127,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

PGGM Investments Boosts Position in Visa Inc
