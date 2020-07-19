Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.26 and its 200 day moving average is $186.69. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

