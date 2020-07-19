Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 3,148 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

Shares of PNC opened at $103.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.82.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

