Telemus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDOC opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $237.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.31.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $194.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In other news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,380 shares of company stock worth $35,252,051. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

