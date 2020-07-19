Telemus Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

