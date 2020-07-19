Telemus Capital LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chegg by 700.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chegg by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other Chegg news, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,842,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,206 shares in the company, valued at $17,052,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,151 shares of company stock worth $19,337,435. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chegg from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

NYSE CHGG opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -663.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.