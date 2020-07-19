Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,172 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 166,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 18.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRB. TheStreet lowered W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

WRB opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

