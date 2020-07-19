Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 340.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $31,725,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 212,875 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.27.

NYSE:URI opened at $159.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.