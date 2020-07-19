Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,923 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,836.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,762,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after buying an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Intuit by 382.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 906,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Intuit by 97.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 644,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 865,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,828,000 after acquiring an additional 541,329 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $289.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $314.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

