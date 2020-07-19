Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $86,000 Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 168.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 189.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 279.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.16.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

